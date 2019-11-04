Ramesh tells law students: Lift the law!

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC

LAWYERS have a duty to help the powerless and to educate people on their rights, former attorney general Ramesh Maharaj told law students/graduates of the UWI Faculty of Law.

He gave the feature at the faculty's annual prize-giving on Thursday at Daaga Auditorium, UWI, St Augustine.

Maharaj said he hoped to inspire the students and graduates, just as he was once inspired by UK jurist Thomas Erskine.

Expecting them to have top roles as attorneys, judges, politicians and diplomats, Maharaj said, “But the legal profession is not solely to make money. You have a duty to give back something.”

He said many people do not know their rights and so attorneys must educate them in their communities. Maharaj also urged them to do pro bono cases.

“It is very important not to turn litigants away where there is a grave injustice and you can fight to help them.” Saying people hate to stomach injustice, he said such assistance can promote justice and help establish respect the law that a society clearly needs to avoid any proverbial reversion to the law of the jungle.

“Lawyers have a duty to stand up for the independence of the judiciary.”

Conversely he said attorneys must not be sycophantic to judges, just respectful.

Maharaj shared anecdotes from his 50 years in law.

He said he was once a theology student training to become a priest but had one day been invited to view a court case. “When I saw that lawyer in operation, I decided I can make a better lawyer than him,” Maharaj quipped. He then went to England and in 18 months earned his legal qualification.

On his return to TT, he approached every set of chambers for a placement. “I was told there was no room for me.”

However he won a case for sugar workers that gave him a feeling of invincibility. Maharaj then went on to challenge a judge and ended up with a stint in jail for alleged contempt of court, but won his case and set a judicial precedent that if a judge breaches the Constitution the state is liable.

Maharaj recalled representing Jamaat al Muslimeen head Yasin Abu Bakr seeking the validity of an amnesty given during the 1990 attempted coup.

Recalling some unpopularity directed towards him then, he told law students not to be affected by public opinion on a given case.

“You might be the youngest lawyer but if you study your brief and are determined, you will succeed.”

Maharaj recalled that as AG he knew the Dole Chadee gang faced hanging as their lawful penalty and remained steadfast in what he saw as his overriding duty to the state, despite his own personal objection to hanging. “I decided my first duty was to the country.”

Likewise, as AG he pushed against corruption despite opposition from some fellow members of Cabinet. “I decided to do what was right for TT. If you are AG stand the risk of being fired and do what is right for TT.”

Maharaj quoted former US attorney general Robert Kennedy who once said every stance against injustice sends out a tiny ripple of hope, with all ripples together combining to create a current to sweep away the mightiest walls of oppression.

Faculty of Law dean Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine in her remarks urged all law students/graduates to not view themselves as individualistic, successful attorneys but rather as part of a collective force to impact their communities. She hoped they would shape this Caribbean society.

“As you move into your gated communities and privileged spaces, spare a thought for the many who are marginalised.”

Antoine urged them to see themselves as “upholders, shapers and challengers of the law and justice system,” not mere advocates.

She called for a shift whereby the law would be seen as “egalitarian, humanising and offering solutions relevant to people’s lives.”

Antoine said, “We lecturers here want to know we taught the next Lord Denning... nah, Jurist Wooding.

“You are the future architects of law and justice, committed to building the societies you want and deserve, not mere legal technicians plying your trade with a dispassionate expertise and no concern for the bigger picture.” She said much must be rectified in our justice system.

“That is why this faculty has seen legal education and lawyering as activist and people-centred.” She cited the faculty’s International Human Rights Clinic, helped by European Union funding.

Saying 58 per cent of women remanded for murder were domestic violence victims, Antoine lamented that many found high attorney fees to be a major barrier to justice. “Lawyers need to be front and centre of the many troubling issues that we still need to confront, to propel change through legal challenges and advocacy.”

While the faculty she heads is still young, Antoine said, “We are doing out part to make a difference.”