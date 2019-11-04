Police arrest 96 people in two days

POLICE, between Saturday and Sunday, arrested 96 people including several non-nationals as they targeted several bars in Chaguanas, Point Fortin and Penal.

In the Central Division, ASP Smith, Insp Gookool and other officers of the CID taskforce, CSI unit, Special Operations and the Canine Unit went to Rich Gold Hotel where 35 non-nationals were arrested and five grams of marijuana seized. Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

They then went to a bar in central where one person was arrested for having a weapon and one for using obscene language. Police said they seized a quantity of ecstasy pills and nine knives.

In Point Fortin, five undocumented Venezuelans – three women and two men – were held, and 45 Venezuelans – 28 women and 17 men between the ages of 17 to 52 years– were held in Penal. Some 15 of them were undocumented. They are all being processed by the Immigration Division.

Seven Trinidadians were arrested – three for keeping a common gaming house for the purpose of gambling, one for possession of marijuana and three for robberies in Point Fortin.