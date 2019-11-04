PH driver beats, robs photographer

Brendon Marchan alleges that he was beaten and robbed by a Taxi driver from San Fernando to POS. - Lincoln Holder

VIDEOGRAPHER and photographer Brendon Marchan was robbed and beaten while travelling from Port of Spain to Westmoorings.

Marchan, 25, suffered a black eye and bruises to his legs and hands after he was beaten inside the car and then kicked out.

He was robbed of an iPhone, money, identification card and other personal belongings.

The incident, on Saturday night, is being investigated by the police.

According to a report, at about 9 am Marchan, of Siparia, hired a private car to drop him to a friend’s house in Westmoorings, as there were no taxis available.

In an interview today, Marchan told Newsday he got into the car in San Fernando. When they reached Port of Spain he asked the driver to take him to Westmoorings.

He said the driver agreed and he paid him.

“It was when we had reached near West Mall, near a traffic light., he turned around and he grabbed my T-shirt and pulled me to the front of the car. He snatched my gold chain from my neck and then began to cuff me in the eye.

"I could not believe what was happening.”

Marchan said the driver then dragged him to the front and began to kick him.

“I really thought I was going to die at that moment.

"I could not believe what was happening to me and I still cannot believe it. I was begging for my life because I did not know if he had a gun or a knife on him and what he was going to do next.”

Marchan said there was blood on his pants and T-shirt.

“These are things you read about in the newspaper. But when it happens to you it is different.

"Since then I have not been able to sleep. I can’t even sleep at night.

Marchan said he hopes the police will find his attacker and justice would be served.

“I don’t know how many people this man did this to. But what I know he should be punished for what he did.”