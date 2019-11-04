Off-duty cop arrests thief in PoS

Port of Spain shoppers praised an off-duty policeman for his swift action in arresting a thief who stole a gold chain in the city on Saturday.

Shoppers recorded PC O'Brien after he arrested a teenager and was calling for back-up.

In a two-minute- long video, O'Brien is heard being praised for his action in apprehending the 14-year-old.

The teen, from Glencoe, Point Cumana, Carenage, is expected to appear before a master of the Children's Court today.

The owner of the chain reported the matter to police after the video was shared on social media. The chain is valued at $5,500.

Police said O'Brien, who is on sick leave, was driving south on Frederick Street when he saw the teenager, dressed in white polo with blue and red stripes and blue 3/4 pants, snatch a gold chain from another man and run off.

O'Brien left his vehicle and chased after the bandit and held him near Church's Chicken on the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square. The stolen chain was found in the teen's crotch.