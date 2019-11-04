Northern Division cops rescue missing girl

Police rescued a 16-year-old girl who was found partly-clothed at a house in Piarco this morning.

Police said PC Ramroop of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol received information at around 11 am that the teen was being held against her will .

Ramroop, PCs Callendar and Kurton and WPC Solomon went to the house at Factory Road, where they found the teen with a 43-year-old man, who was arrested.

He is being questiened by Arouca police.

Police said the girl was reported missing months ago.