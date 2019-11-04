N Touch
Monday 4 November 2019
Naps, Pres battle for Premier Division crown

NAPARIMA will be looking to retain their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division crown today when they face mid-table outfit QRC, in a final round (Round 15) encounter at the St Mary's College Ground, St Clair.

The game was originally carded for the QRC Ground but the SSFL, in a media release yesterday, said that the venue was shifted to the neighbouring CIC Ground.

Naps (33 points), the league leaders, need only a point against the Royalians (19 points) to successfully defend their Premier Division title.

Second-placed Presentation San Fernando (30 points) will also be making the trip up north, as they will visit fourth-placed St Anthony's (29 points) at the St Anthony's Ground, Westmoorings.

Presentation San Fernando have a plus-24 goal difference, compared to Naparima's plus-21. Therefore, a Presentation San Fernando victory and a shock loss to the currently-unbeaten Naps will see the Premier Division title changing hands.

Both matches will begin at 3.30 pm.

Sports