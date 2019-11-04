Mediation works: Ministry hosts open house, tour of mediation facilities

Despite being in operation for just over six years, the mediation centre in Frederick Street, Port of Spain, has enjoyed some successess in offering a cost-effective and timely solutions to civil disputes.

Newsday visited the centre's open house forum at the Jobco Centre, yesterday and spoke with manager of the north centre for community mediation Ayanna Francis who said since it's inceptiion in 2013, the centre has had a 75 per cent success rate in bringing aggrieved parties to a fully or partially satisfactory conclusion and urged the public to make use of the services offered by the facility.

Francis said while legal redress was often seen as the only solution to any dispute, she sought to remind the public that mediation services offered by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Ats, was free of charge and also offered anger management, public speaking and other courses aimed at improving dialogue.

"Mediation is an alternative to resolving conflict, so if you have a dispute with your neighbour, landlord or a family member instead of going to the court or to the police all the time about the situation you can walk into our mediation centres, what we do is provide a mediator who is a neutral third party and they listen to both sides of the story and help the aggrieved parties come to an amicable solution."

Francis said while the mediation centres can assist in resolving civil matters, they did not get involved in criminal matters and would refer issues of domestic violence, abuse or any other crime to the relevant authorities.

She said part of the key to the success behind mediation was also the willingness of both parties to understand and come to a solution that would be mutually beneficial.