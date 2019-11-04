Man,63, chops woman saying ‘You cannot leave me’

File photo

A woman who went to the home of her 63-year-old lover, to end their relationship, is now fighting for her life at the San Fernando General Hospital after being chopped by the man. As he attacked 58-year-old Marvis John, the man is said to have told her, "you cannot leave me."

John of Cedros was chopped seven times to her back, face, and head. Up to this morning, the man remained in police custody. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder. Police said that on Saturday night John went to the home of the man in Chatham with the intention of ending their relationship when she was attacked.

Before leaving home, according to police, John told relatives she was going to meet the man to end their relationship. From her hospital bed, the woman is said to have told police that when she told the man the relationship was over, he became furious and walked away. The man returned with a cutlass and began chopping her.

Neighbours who heard John’s screams rushed to the house. John who was conscious at the time was able to speak to neighbours briefly. She was rushed to the Point Fortin District Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.