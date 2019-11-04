Man on weed charge dies in prison

DARRYL BAPTISTE, a prisoner serving a three-month sentence for possession of marijuana, was found dead in a Maximum Security Prison cell last Friday.

Prison Service officers are now trying to find the cause of his death with the help of pathologists at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

A media release said Baptiste, also known as Michael Phillip, was found unresponsive at about 4.45 pm by prison officers.

Prison staff took him to the Arima Health Facility. They tried resuscitating him en route, but he was pronounced dead at about 5.23 pm by health facility staff.

Prison officials said Baptiste was housed at the Port of Spain prison but was taken to the Maximum Security Prison to appear before a board that assesses risk factors of inmates and, on the basis of the assessment, puts them in different prisons.

The prison service offered condolences to Baptiste’s family.