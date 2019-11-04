Hazel: School system in slumber land

Hazel Thompson-Ahye

THE school system is in slumber land hit Hazel Thompson-Ahye speaking as a member of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights which yesterday examined boys performance in state primary and secondary schools.

So many issues raised yesterday had already been addressed by a 2009 report that this child-rights activist detected a lack of action over the years.

Thompson-Ahye said this study of drop-outs by Dr Vena Jules had prompted keen debate in the media, mulling factors such as class, race and family patterns.

“What was happening all these years?” she stormed at the inaction on the study.

“If there was concern, the ministry would have paid attention. I would have expected all these things would have informed us.”

Thompson-Ahye said boys become men who in turn have children of their own, so attention must be paid to what is happening to them if they drop out of school. She hoped a JSC is not sitting in 20 years to discuss the same issues as yesterday if unresolved. “Can the Ministry of Education up their game and deal with these questions? Can you comfort me and tell me we are really serious?

“A lot of things are not really happening. We can’t find some of these nice words we read in these papers.”

Thompson-Ahye said many boys don’t find schools to be student friendly. Academic performance is hurt by bullying which exists even in prestige schools, she said. “What is really happening in terms of these boys?”

In reply to her question as to whether schools have truancy officers, the ministry’s Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said these posts do not exist on the ministry’s staff establishment and problem cases are sent to their social workers. He said the ministry is very concerned about male underachievement in schools.

Thompson-Ahye lamented a case of youngsters brought to court having been suspended from school for six months and one year respectively. “How could you have a child out of school for that period of time?”

Lamenting a child killed despite a sports coach trying to help, she said, “Where were the social workers in all of his?”

Earlier, JSC chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly asked if boys should be taught differently to girls? Dr Ronald Brunton, director of UWI-Roytec Academic Services, urged a Canadian style of differentiated learning for boys.

The JSC mulled the fate of a brief conversion of some co-ed state secondary schools to single-sex schools, which saw a fall in boys’ performance.

Dr Judy Rocke of UTT Centre for Education Studies said this separation of genders had failed without having “other supporting structures.”

Seecharan warned against "a simple view of a complex problem."

Several contributors alluded that differences in pupil background had prevented state single-sex schools emulating the success of same-sex denominational schools.

Prof Jerome De Lisle, head of UWI School of Education, said the ministry needs to make a special thrust on how boys are taught, saying the way boys are taught in the Caribbean largely does not help them.

Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde called for more male teachers. He said in one year, out of 508 trainee teachers at Credi, only 29 were males. Likewise in one year at UWI-Roytec out of 568 teachers trainees, only 85 were male. In another year, only seven out of 51 trainees at UWI-Roytec were males.

Dr Ronald Brunton, head of academic services at UWI-Roytec called for a push to uplift the image of the teaching profession from being just a career stepping-stone, and to make teachers more aware of the problems faced by young males.