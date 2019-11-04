Defence Force warns: Explosions near Wallerfield, Cumuto

File photo: ANGELO MARCELLE

Residents living in and around Wallerfield and Cumuto are being warned that high explosives will be used tomorrow to dispose of expired pyrotechnics and explosives in the area.

A release from the defence force this afternoon said the regiment's 1st Engineering Battalion will be assisting the Exxon Movile Corp/ Stenna Drilling and the police in destroying the devices.

This is expected to happen from 10 am to 12 pm.

The exercise, which will use high explosives, will involve explosions and other loud noises and the defence force urged the public not to be alarmed.

The release also said the explosions will be controlled and are necessary to dispose of aged explosives.