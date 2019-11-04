Dean switches camp to United TTFA As election race heats up…

The United TTFA members Keith Look Loy, from left, Sam Phillip, William Wallace, Susan Joseph-Warrick, Anthony Harford and Clynt Taylor. - Jelani Beckles

EDDISON "Eddie" Dean, owner of local football outfit Club Sando, has switched allegiances and will now support the William Wallace-led United TTFA (Trinidad and Tobago Football Association), in their quest to unseat the incumbent David John-Williams as president of the local governing body for football.

The TTFA will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and executive elections on November 24.

Dean was the first vice-president on the slate led by businessman and Terminix Trinidad Limited director Richard Ferguson. However, in a letter issued to the media yesterday, Dean stated his intention to withdraw his candidacy and throw his focus towards United TTFA.

"Despite the fact that I am named as a running mate of Richard Ferguson for the TTFA elections of 24 November, I was invited, as the owner of Club Sando, to attend (Saturday's) event — the launch of the United TTFA election programme," wrote Dean.

"I came with an open mind, prepared to assess what I heard," he continued. "Having seen and heard the United TTFA plans for the restructuring and revival of Trinidad and Tobago football, and more so their plans for the financing of this major overhaul, I believe I am bound by my responsibility to football and the national community to withdraw my candidacy and to publicly declare my support for United TTFA."

According to Dean, "The task before us requires not only major finance, which United TTFA has already begun to set in place but also a huge collective effort on all fronts. I, therefore, commit my support in the election and beyond to a new, progressive United TTFA administration and call on the membership of the TTFA to do the same."

Ferguson is not allowed to replace his first vice-presidential nominee, according to the TTFA constitution. The remaining members of his slate are Police FC administrator Raymond Thom (second vice-president) and Central Football Association (CFA) head Shymdeo Gosine (third vice-president).

The United TTFA slate features Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president Wallace, CFA general secretary Clynt Taylor (first vice-president), WoLF president Susan Joseph-Warrick (second vice-president) and former TT men's team manager Joseph Sam Phillip (third vice-president).

John-Williams is yet to declare whether or not he will be seeking re-elections, though he promised on Wednesday's edition of SportsMax Zone to do so "within the next 48-72 hours".