Cox whips Granderson in novices’ welterweight bout

Amari Rodney (right) is adjudged the winner of his bout against Sharnick Phillip (left) at the National Boxing Championships. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS. - Jeff K Mayers

STEPHON COX whipped Rondell Granderson in their novices' welterweight bout, on the penultimate day of the National Boxing Championships, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo on Saturday.

In the 69-kilogramme encounter, Cox had the upperhand over Granderson, to such an extent that referee Josez Faddoul was forced to stop the contest in the first round.

Other Results -

Novices Light Welterweight: Ike Ifetayo def Kernel McPhie by walkover.

Novices Middleweight: Trevor Bharrat def Roger Smith - referee stopped bout in first round.

Novices Light Heavyweight: Curtis Bascombe def Ricky Jones 5-0.

Novices Super Heavyweight: Mercel Sammy def Aholium Bishop - referee stopped bout in first round; Hakeem De Freitas def Chad Warrick 4-1.

Novices Youth Welterweight: Jaden Cumming def Keishorn Punta by walkover.

Novices Junior Bantamweight: Miguel Maharaj bt Jonathan Nothingham - referee stopped bout in first round.

Novices Junior Featherweight: Txric Eccles bt Jelani Baptiste 3-2.

Novices Junior Light Middleweight: Chris Mangroo bt Leon Granger by walkover.

Women Junior Light Welterweight: Shirley Wolfe bt Shaunel Hamid - referee stopped bout in third round.