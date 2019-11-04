Caura murder victim still unidentified

File photo.

The body of a woman believed to have been chopped to death will spend another night on ice at the Mt Hope Hospital's mortuary, as homicide investigators have yet to identify her.

The woman was found in unoccupied land opposite the Housing Development Corporation’s Peas Tree Development at Caura Royal Road, El Dorado on Sunday afternoon.

She is still listed as a Jane Doe, so her relatives have not been informed of her death.

Police said the woman who is of East Indian descent, was found at around 1 pm on Sunday.