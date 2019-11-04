Arouca mother held for ‘pimping’ daughters, 12,16

An Arouca woman is in custody after she was caught offering her daughters for sex this morning.

Police said Arouca police and members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were told the 38-year-old woman was offering the girls, ages 12 and 16, for prostitution at a home on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, at around 10 am.

Police went to the house, arrested the woman and took both girls into custody.

Up to press time, the woman and both girls were in custody at the Arouca Police Station.

Investigators said the woman is believed to have been exploiting the girls for several years.