44 new caregivers in the health system

Ayanna Webster-Roy -

FORTY-FOUR men and women received their certificates at the Caregivers Training Programme graduation ceremony on Friday at the ANR Robinson Meeting Room of the International Waterfront, Port of Spain.

Hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the OPM, first thanked the TT Registered Nurses Association that partnered with her ministry to “strengthen a critical part of the nation’s child protection machinery.” She then congratulated the graduates for stepping forward in becoming caregivers, especially the men since, she said, prison data show men and boys between 26 and 40 years are the major perpetrators of violence.

She said to the male graduates: “Thank you for choosing to dismantle those chains of toxic hegemonic masculinities and stereotypes which suffocate the vital contribution our men are destined to play in the healthy development of our children and families.” Then to all graduates, she said: “Caregiving is not a career you have chosen. It is a higher calling that has chosen you. It is not a job, it is a calling and a purpose that you must do with a passion.” Webster-Roy added: “This is your opportunity to shape the future of TT, because in your hands you have the boys and girls who are going to lead tomorrow.” She then encouraged them to refrain from falling into the realm of violence against the children in their care, since some of them would have lived a life of violence and trauma.

“Corporal punishment is not acceptable in our homes and must not be undertaken at any time at children’s homes, at schools and at any public place where children are cared for. I urge you to use alternative methods to discipline and build character in these children,” she said. The minister said the central goal is to positively impact behaviour change by ensuring that children have strong competent role models to assist them in their development.

Earlier, valedictorian Arlene Herrera-Caramally said all participants came together to fulfil a common goal. She said the workshops were enlightening and gave them a new scope in managing unforeseen situations and allowed them to participate in activities that were psychologically therapeutic, while pointing out their flaws as parents, allowing them to do self-introspection that enlarged their vision.

“The training brought much healing, education and motivation and has proved to be rewarding thus far at home and working with staff and residents. The training also taught us that one must be willing to lose sight of the shore in order to view new horizons,” said Herrera-Caramally.

She then recommended that homes be focused on encouraging daily reading lessons, monitoring television and radio programmes and DVDs played so as to have a better balance in the brain development. And they must involve children in agricultural activities, such a planting crops and caring for animals to instil a greater sense of responsibility. “We could not have come to this day without a lot of work, time and persistence. Practise what was taught and let us do what we are called to do, be of service to others.”