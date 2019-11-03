‘Zesser pills’ almost ruined my life Confessions of a former user

One of the pills seized by Central Division police.

"YOU feel like you can do anything."

This was the experience of taking a “zesser” pill according to a former addict when asked by reporters to describe the feeling after taking the drug.

The chemical composition of the pill is still not yet known since its rise in popularity almost six months ago.

Investigators speculate the drug may be a mixture of ecstasy and cocaine.

At the Chaguanas police station on Friday last week, a 30-year-old father of two, who was identified by police as a former addict, told reporters about his addiction to the drug which, he said, almost cost him his health, job, family and even his life in his year-long experience.

The man, who asked to be identified only as "Kevon", also asked not to be photographed out of fear of being targeted by dealers.

He said he first came across the drug while liming with friends in Chaguanas last year.

"I heard about it before, but I never tried it. I was really curious because the people I bought it from made it sound like the answer to all your problems."

For only $50 a pill, the man was promised a feeling of ecstasy and bliss.

When he took the first pill, Kevon said he felt a sense of invincibility wash over him as he quickly became the life of the party.

"Less than an hour after, I felt like I could do anything. I felt like nothing could hurt me – like I was a superhero.

"I also felt easily agitated, like the slightest upset would totally irritate me. If someone just looked at me for a second I would go off into a rage."

For the next six months Kevon would leave his home in search of the drug, sometimes in the early hours of the morning while his wife and two children were still asleep.

He said the pills, at that time, were accessible only through a handful of dealers in central, but more people started selling them when its popularity among party-goers increased.

"The man who selling weed has access to them now because of how popular it is becoming."

Kevon also said the pills' popularity was not only limited to limers. He said it was also used as an aphrodisiac for men as some dealers claim it enhances sexual intercourse.

Despite this, Kevon says the negative effects of the drug far outweighs any benefits it may have. He said, in one particular incident a friend, who was also an addict, slaughtered his pets and livestock one night in August.

"When he finally came down off of that high, the next morning he couldn't remember anything."

Kevon said the loss of memory was the most frightening part about using the drug. He said that, along with the after-effects, was what prompted him to seek help and break his addiction.

"You feel good when you're high, but after that wears off you feel like a zombie. All parts of your body hurting you.

"I remember coming home a morning after a night of popping (the pills) and I started to curse and carry on in the house in front of my family. My children were really scared because they weren't accustomed seeing me like that. That's when I realised the effect my addiction was having on my family."

Kevon claims he broke his addiction “cold turkey” by a strict detox regimen which lasted six months.

As at Friday when he gave the interview, he also claimed to be six months’ clean but admitted it has been mentally and physically challenging.

Referring to two of the pills on display near him on the table where he gave the interview, Kevon said it was only through sheer will he could sit near the drugs without taking them.

"Right now I just looking at them (pills) and everything in me telling me to pop them, but I won't. I work too hard to get this far.

"I had a lot of second thoughts about coming here and doing this interview. My wife tell me not to do it, but I want people to know that these are hard drugs, they aren't a joke. I really wish they would go away."

Newsday also spoke to senior police officer at the station who said the police have taken note of the increasing popularity of the pill in the Central Division. They have since embarked on an aggressive campaign to raise awareness through their community policing unit.

"We've been going into the schools, both primary and secondary, to try and educate and sensitise the public on these drugs.

"As innocent as they look, they have some serious effects. So we continue to urge parents and teachers to do their part in reporting if they see children with them," ASP Richard Smith said.

He said reports of the pills first came to the police at around June, only when users began to show violent tendencies.

Smith said despite vigilance and increasing awareness, the police are still challenged with finding and prosecuting those found with the pills, as there is no legislation in place to deal with those found with the drugs.

Because of this, he said police can only press charges in situations where other drugs are found with the pills or when the user has committed some act of violence.

"We are aware that people crush them and put them in the drinks of girls they want to prey on in parties. If we can show that they drugged a person to take advantage of them, we can arrest and charge someone for that, but not just for the possession of the drug itself.

"If we catch someone with a pocketful of these pills we can't arrest them. But our narcotics unit is preparing documents to have them outlawed."

Smith said the police are aware the pills are being imported for distribution.

For his part, acting Sgt Jaycee Small of the community policing unit said they would continue to be vigilant, but called on parents to take a more proactive approach to their children's lives.

"Something as simple as checking your children's drawers, their wardrobes, and backpacks can make a big difference."

For now, police are tasked with the job of educating the public and hoping children avoid the drug before they become the victim or the suspect of a serious crime.