Tennis coach Hannays leads region at ITF conference

Tennis Association of TT head of development and former domestic junior champion, Kyle Hannays. -

KYLE Hannays, Tennis Association of TT (TATT) head of development and former domestic junior champion, represented the country with a milestone appearance at the prestigious International Tennis Federation (ITF) Worldwide Coaches Conference, held last week in Bangkok, Thailand.

"(The experience was) extremely valuable, priceless,” the charismatic coach told Newsday, saying he was exposed to innovative coaching ideas and networking opportunities with professionals from around the world.

Even having already dedicated well over a decade to coaching, which he backs with an admirable list of academic qualifications related to sport, Hannays said his experience in Thailand was among the most fulfilling and eye-opening of his career.

“It was a truly surreal moment when I realised just who I am sitting among; the most incredible minds (in tennis),” said he 1998 national Under-16 singles winner.

The three-day event, for which he applied, required that the hopeful candidates submit their curriculum vitae and a breakdown of their presentation for scrutiny, in order to be considered for attendance.

In the end, he was among about 650 professionals in Thailand for the conference, which the world governing body describes as an essential part of its global coaching education programme.

The national junior coach presented ideas and made contributions, alongside other touring coaches and world-leading experts in the sports, who offered both practical, on-court presentations and lectures.

He said he was met and interacted with some of tennis’s greats, including Mary Pierce, holder of four Grand Slam titles.

Another was Emilio Sanchez–a retired three-time Grand Slam winner from Spain, and current trainer of ace Raphael Nadal–whom he befriended.

“Emelio even contacted me when I got back (home) to make sure I reached safely,” Hannays said, beaming at the magnitude of the occasion.

The charismatic coach and mentor now intends on imparting elements of his experience onto his charges here at home.

Coaching, he told Newsday, is his passion, which is the reason he toiled to achieve both a Bachelor of Education from the University of TT (UTT) and a Master of Education in Coaching Education and Athlete Development from Xavier University in Ohio, specialising in physical education.

Hannays also boasts a stellar list of coaching credentials and certifications. He served as UTT’s head coach, mentoring a number of national senior players, as well as leading several national junior teams as captain (head) for the Junior Davis Cup, FedCup, JITIC, and WJTC events.

When in Thailand last week, Hannays and most of the attendees stayed at the Berkeley Hotel, the conference venue, and was also otherwise accommodated by the ITF, although he said he happily paid the airfare.

“The most rewarding part of this journey, however,” Hannays continued, “had been gathering of all this information and now I have the opportunity to give back to the youth and provide them with the many of the tools that I never had as a player.

His appearance at the ITF conference, which is believed to be the first Caribbean representation from the region, is a milestone, but one which he says he expects many more of throughout the rest of his enduring career in coaching and player development.