St Benedict’s defeat San Juan in SSFL

ST BENEDICT’S College defeated San Juan North Secondary in the lone match in the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division, yesterday.

St Benedict’s got past San Juan 1-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. The league will end tomorrow with two more matches. First placed Naparima College (33 points) will play Queen’s Royal College at QRC grounds in St Clair and second placed Presentation College, San Fernando (30 points) will battle St Anthony’s College in Westmoorings.