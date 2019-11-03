Solozano, Webster aim for prolific Super50

TT Red Force’s Tion Webster. -

THE TT Red Force pair of Jeremy Solozano and Tion Webster are both eyeing prolific tournaments with the bat when the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament bowls off, on Wednesday.

The Red Force will play their opening match against Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, at 1.30 pm, on Thursday.

The Red Force took some time off to have some fun at #63 Bar, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Friday night. The players took part in games and patrons got the chance to win hampers and tickets for matches.

On the upcoming tournament, Solozano said, “I think we have a very good team (and) I am looking forward to it. We have some senior fellas as well, so we could learn from them. It is just to go out there and back your ability. We put in all the hard work, now it is just to go out there and execute.”

The left-handed top order batsman said, “My goal is just to take it one game at a time. I know once I make runs the team will benefit, so my goal is to try to score some centuries in this tournament and be consistent.”

Solozano and Kyle Hope have opened for the Red Force for a number of years and the pair has some chemistry at the top of the innings. “Hope and I (have) opened for a lot of years, so it is nothing new. It is just to go out there and execute the game plan.”

Solozano and Hope showed their chemistry, at a Red Force warm-up match, yesterday, combining to put on 186 runs for the the first wicket. Solozano scored 85 and Hope belted 103 retired not out.

Right-handed Webster, who may also open, wants to lead from the front saying, “My personal goal is to end up with the most runs for my team. I will be opening the batting so, I have all the time, all the overs to bat. (I want) to do my part in the field, especially with my bowling as well coming in with my medium pace in the middle overs.”

Webster played for the Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League. Despite scoring 66 not out in one match, he only played a handful of matches. Webster was hoping to play more, but felt he would be left out when senior players such as Colin Munro and Darren Bravo were available.

“To be honest I knew at the start of the competition there were international players to come into the team so, even though I scored a 50, I was still expecting to sit out for the experienced and international players. During the tournament, when men were not performing and guys were not scoring, I was looking forward to another opportunity but it did not happen, but such is life, it is just to move forward from now on.”