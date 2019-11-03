Ready to ‘start the change’ MSJ unveils local government slate of candidates

MSJ political leader David Abdullah

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has unveiled a slate of 28 candidates who will contest seats in seven regional corporations in the December 2 local government election.

At Palm's Club, San Fernando on Saturday, MSJ elections officer Ernesto Kesar introduced, what he described as, an experienced but fresh slate of youth-oriented representatives. These candidates will vie for positions in the Diego Martin (four), Siparia (five), San Juan/Laventille (five), San Fernando (five), Princes Town (one), Point Fortin (six) and Arima (two) corporations.

Among them are several community activists, seasoned oilfield workers and businesspeople.

The candidates for Point Fortin are Garnett Thompson (Hollywood), Ronny Adams (Egypt), Carlos Gederson (Cap-de-ville), Michael “Buzz” Mills (Mahaica/Newlands), Nigel Whyte (Techier/Guapo) and Kester Swan (New Village).

For Siparia: Crystal Bernard (Erin), Wayne Cyrus (Palo Seco), Brian Campbell (Brighton/Vessigny), Stephen Baxam (Fyzabad/Siparia West) and Winston Wilson (Mon Desir).

For San Fernando: Osie Leonard (Springvale/Paradise); Chyan Skeete (Marabella East); Faith Coombs (Mon Repos/Navet); Anderson Scott (Marabella West); Aaron Alexander (Cocoyea/Tarouba).

Diego Martin: Rene St Rose (Cocorite/Petit Valley), Paulette Forde (Covigne/Richplain), Errol Burke (Chaguaramas/Pt Cumana), Kizzy Monsegue (Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta).

San Juan: Laverne Spencer (St Barbs/Chinapoo), Kendell Cadore (Beetham/Picton), Daniel Wallen (Barataria), Brent Perez (Mt Lambert/Petti Bourg) and Nigel Small (San Juan East/Aranguez).

Princes Town: Nicholas Ganga (Ben Lomond/Hardbargain/Williamsville).

Arima: Rhonda Bacchus (Omeara West) and Gary Kaleb (Tumpuna).

The party announced its campaign slogan is Start the Change and released a song titled Fed Up by calypsonian Preacher.

“The majority of those who are here are young people,” chairman Gregory Fernandes said.

“You must start the change. We are still screening more candidates and that will be completed by nomination day (November 11). Change must start now so that when general elections comes around, we would not be absent in any constituency in TT.”

In his short address to the MSJ faithful, Hollywood candidate Garnett Thompson had some choice words for the incumbent administration at the Point Fortin borough corporation.

“I hail from the Borough of Sorrow, but will change it to the Borough of Hope on December 2. I am fed up with poor representation in Point Fortin by the six councillors of the PNM. Every one of them has failed. The MSJ team is going to take the borough corporation from the hands of these wicked PNM. Don’t let them fool you. Forward ever, backward never.”

Political leader David Abdullah also threw his full support behind his candidates and said he believes they have the power to bring change to TT’s local government landscape.

“We are building this MSJ which is now a stronger party than a year ago. If we want to bring about change, we have to challenge the status quo. We are building a powerful movement of people. An army of people who would come out and defend and fight what is right for TT. This David is prepared to take on the Goliath that is the system and status quo that is wrong in TT.”