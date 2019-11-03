One ‘YTC’ escapee recaptured

STILL AT LARGE: Shakeel Seepersad, Anthony Ramsumair, Darren Scott and Dillano Marcano. -

ONE of the five boys who escaped from the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre on October 3 has been recaptured.

Jaden Fletcher, 15, was held by PCs Ramkissoon, Rampersad, Charles and Sarabajit of the Mayaro police station in an abandoned house in Mayaro.

Police are still searching for Dillano Marcano, 16, of La Paille Village Drive Caroni; Anthony Ramsumair, 19, of 12 New Village Extension, La Fortune, Woodland; Shakeel Brian Seepersad, 17, of 24 Sea Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin; and Darren Scott, 17, of O'meara Road, Carapo Village, Arima. All five are charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

Members of the public are being asked by police to circulate the photos of the four remaining escapees and contact the nearest police station if they see them or have any information that will lead to their recapture. Anyone with information can contact the police at 999, 911, 555, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.