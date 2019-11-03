Naps star on Day 1 of Scotiabank Table Tennis

Ashlea Mohammed (L) and Lyllana Boodan, of Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, take part in a girls double match,at the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament,at the National Racquet Centre,Tacarigua,yesterday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CUREPE Presbyterian, Naparima Girls High School and Tunapuna Hindu Primary School all won titles on the opening day of the 23rd edition of the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Curepe Presbyterian defeated St Peters in the final of the Primary school boys category. The Curepe team included Johnathan Cottoy, Dillon Bruce and Liam Dookeram, who won the series 3-2.

The Naparima Girls duo of Micah Stroude and Priyanka Khellawan were too strong for the Bishop Anstey High School pair of Imani Taylor and Jewel Nidhan winning 3-1 in the girls Under-15 team finals.

Lyllana Boodhan and Ashlea Mohammed led Tunapuna Hindu to the Primary school girls team crown with a 3-2 win over Mon Repos RC.

Naparima Girls made it two team titles when they got past Lakshmi Girls Hindu College 3-1 in the open girls team final. Naps were represented by Shreya Maharaj and Sydney Ramtahal.

The tournament continues today from 9 am.