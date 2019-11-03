Missing girl found, suspect escapes

Breanna Toll. -

BREANNA Toll, the 15-year-old Barrackpore girl who went missing on Wednesday morning, has been found but a suspect is missing. Police found her on Thursday night at Siparia.

Her parents, Tasha and Akesh, thanked the police, friends, relatives and the public for sharing information which helped reunite the form four secondary school student with the family.

Tasha said: “Since Breanna went missing, we were in the Barrackpore police station 24/7 and the police were foot-to-foot with us right through. They kept us updated on everything. The officers went out of their way to help. Thank you. She is shaken, but we are happy she is no longer missing.” Southern Division police on Wednesday night, in Moruga, detained a 24-year-old construction worker who lives at Papourie Road, Barrackpore. On Friday, he complained of feeling unwell and two policemen took him to the Princes Town health facility. While there he put on a hospital gown, pushed down one of the officers and ran. Police continue their search for him.