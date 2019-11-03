Lord Blakie more popular than St Thomas govt Chalkdust on late calypso stalwart

Kenneth “Lord Blakie” Blake. Source: The Virgin Islands Daily News -

THE calypso fraternity of St Thomas and calypsonians across the Caribbean mourn the passing of Kenneth “Lord Blakie” Blake, 75, the well-known and well-loved calypsonian who served as chairman of the Virgin Islands Carnival Committee.

The former winner of the World’s Calypso Monarch competition died on Friday while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Veteran calypsonian Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, who is the recipient of TT’s highest award, the Order of Republic of TT (ORTT), commented on Lord Blakie’s death saying he was more popular than the government of St Thomas.

“If you go to St Thomas, you will see Lord Blakie’s image everywhere, and if you ask anyone, they will tell you that is Lord Blakie. He was a decent man who worked hard as a police officer and as the leader of the Carnival Committee in the Virgin Islands. People respected him for the work he did to build culture in his country,” Liverpool said.

Liverpool said the last time he spoke with Blakie was just after receiving the ORTT three weeks ago.

“He congratulated me and told me he will see me soon. He said he would soon be visiting doctors abroad for his annual check-ups, and this is why I felt so sad when I got the news,” Liverpool said.

Apart from composing and singing calypso, Liverpool said Blakie also hosted two radio programmes. One of the programmes was informative and reminded people of rules and traffic laws.

On a Sunday programme from 3 pm to 9 pm, Blakie played six hours of non-stop calypsoes from yesteryear and today. Blakie’s listeners looked forward to his blend of old-time calypso and new soca from around the Caribbean. “The Caribbean has lost a great man and a calypsonian who worked hard at keeping the art alive in many countries,” Liverpool said.

He also said many calypsonians from TT would remember Blakie as the person who was most instrumental in bringing them to St Thomas to perform at Carnival there.

“He was very popular in the region for promoting all the major calypso competitions in the Virgin Islands,” Liverpool said.

Since 1973, Liverpool, together with calypsonians past and present, visited St Thomas annually to perform alongside Blakie. Liverpool said Lord Blakie earned his name from the late, great calypsonian, Carlton Joseph aka Warlord Blakie best known for his Road March “Steelband Clash” in 1954.

“Lord Blakie looked up to Joseph and his style of singing calypso and this is why he was given that name,” Liverpool said.

President of the Trinbagonian Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba could not be reached for a comment on the passing of Blakie.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and several calypsonians from TT are preparing to make the trip to St Thomas to pay tribute to Lord Blakie by singing his songs.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.