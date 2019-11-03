Inmate on ganja charge dies

PRISONS authority are now investigating the death of an inmate at one of their prisons after the man died on Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the Prisons Service said around 4.45 pm, ordinary prisoner, Darryl Baptiste, also known as Michael Phillip, who was serving a three-month sentence for marijuana possession, was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Baptiste who was serving his sentence at the Port of Spain Prison was at the Maximum Security Prison when he was discovered to attend an internal tribunal.

Baptiste was taken to the Arima Health Facility by prison medical staff who administered CPR en route. He was treated and declared dead at 5.23 pm. Prison officials said his body bore no marks of violence.