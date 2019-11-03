Hope blasts century for Red Force

KYLE Hope struck a century for the TT Red Force as the team continued to prepare for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament, that bowls off on Wednesday.

Hope slammed 103 not out for the Imran Khan XI before he retired in a warm-up 40-over match against the Yannic Cariah XI, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Hope, who faced 94 deliveries and struck ten fours and three sixes, had a 186-run opening partnership in 30 overs with Jeremy Solozano. Solozano posted 85 in 96 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Khan, who will captain the Red Force in the regional tournament, chipped in with 20 not out and Yannick Ottley scored 18 not out. Cariah was the top bowler grabbing 2/35 in five overs.

In reply, the Cariah XI got to 41/2 in 9.2 overs when the match was called off because of rain.

The regional tournament will be played in St Kitts and Trinidad.

The Red Force will play their first match against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Oval at 1.30 pm, on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Imran Khan XI 261/3 (40 overs) (Kyle Hope 103 retired not out, Jeremy Solozano 85, Imran Khan 20 not out, Yannick Ottley 18 not out; Yannic Cariah 2/35) vs Yannic Cariah XI 41/2 (9.2 overs) Match Abandoned