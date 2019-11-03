Devant: Don’t ditch Darryl report

FORMER Opposition senator Devant Maharaj on Sunday opposed any destruction of the report from the Darryl Smith affair as urged by Smith’s attorney Annabelle Sooklal.

Smith was fired as sports minister when an aide claimed she was unfairly fired after also facing sexual harassment. She won a $150,000 payment in a non-disclosure settlement.

The Prime Minister, last Thursday, told the post-Cabinet briefing the investigating committee had not given Smith a chance to be heard, in violation of natural justice, and so the report was now unusable. Dr Rowley denied any cover up and said he had acted swiftly and Smith had paid the ultimate price of losing his Cabinet post.

On Saturday, Sooklal released her letter to the Attorney General urging the report be destroyed. AG Faris Al-Rawi, on Saturday, said he had not yet seen her letter, and Newsday was unable to contact him yesterday.

Maharaj on Sunday called on the AG to keep the report intact.

“I have instructed my attorney at law Anand Ramlogan SC to seek the intervention of the High Court to protect and preserve the said report. This request to destroy the report is obscene as the report itself is the subject of litigation.” He said he has requested the report under the Freedom of Information Act. The matter is expected to be heard in January.

Maharaj alleged the government has aggressively opposed the release of the report. “It would be an affront to the rule of law and justice if the Rowley administration is allowed to destroy the Daryl Smith Report while the very report (paid) for by taxpayers (and) regarding the payment of taxpayers’ money to an employee of the Ministry of Sports is allowed to be destroyed.”

A letter from Ramlogan to the AG's office on Sunday, threatened an injunction if by 4 pm on Monday the AG fails to promise not to destroy the report. Ramlogan said Sooklal's request was dangerous and could have serious consequences. He said Maharaj feared the request was "part of a larger political conspiracy and a carefully orchestrated plan" to bury the report and details of whether hush-money was paid to silence someone.

Ramlogan disclosed new Freedom of Information requests. These include information on the fees paid to each of the three committee members, whether these will be reclaimed due to their "useless report", whether the trio will be removed from all committees and public offices they hold, and what legal advice had informed the AG that the report was procedurally improper and unusable. Saying his injunction also called for the report to be lodged at court, Ramlogan said if it is destroyed before the court can rule on Maharaj's FOI case, that would undermine the court and prejudice the administration of justice.

Meanwhile, relative to the PM saying the report is unusable owing to a breach of natural justice, Newsday found the Hansard report of the Senate of June 27, 2018 in which Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said all parties in the matter were being given the right to be heard.

Asked by Senator Wade Mark about a probe, she said, “Consistent with the principles of natural justice, the persons affected are being given the right to respond to the findings and conclusions in the report.”

Pressed, she added, “The Committee is going through the Office of the Prime Minister (to) get these answers from the people who were mentioned in the report.” Asked by Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein if Smith was given the right to be heard, Cudjoe replied, “The investigation is still ongoing and we are at the point in the investigation where the people mentioned in the report are being contacted and questioned and provided with the necessary information that is present in the report, so they have that opportunity to respond.” Newsday could not reach Cudjoe on Sunday.