Chaguanas chamber president: Business skills can steer youths from crime

Sajjad Hamid from Costaatt speaks during the National Crime Prevention Programme Fundamental Tools For Entrepreneurs Workship at the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Saturday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

ALL citizens must be part of the solution to prevent crime from happening in this country, and developing opportunities for young entrepreneurs may be one of the best methods to achieve this goal. These were the sentiments expressed by politicians and business people yesterday at the Entrepreneurial Small and Micro Enterprises Workshop held at the Chaguanas Chamber, Cumberbatch Street, Chaguanas.

Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Glenda Jennings-Smith said businesses in Central are facing rapid growth and many challenges, which include the problem of crime.

“I call on the other chamber of commerce to be part of this initiative of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) so that young persons from other areas in TT can be mentored by the chamber into growing and protecting their businesses,” she said.

The Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the National Security Ministry hosted the event entitled, Fundamental Tools for Entrepreneurs Workshop.

Thirty entrepreneurs registered for the workshop.

“Today the facilitators must be applauded for doing their part in providing our young people with an opportunity to develop and create employment for themselves and others,” Jennings-Smith said.

She applauded the efforts of Vishnu Charran, the president of the chamber for being part of the efforts to prevent crime from happening and also for giving his time to train and prepare young business owners to develop themselves in Central. She said Charran, together with staff of the NCPP, provided this initiative to educate and empower the young people of Chaguanas and offer necessary skills for them to become entrepreneurs.

Charran, a member of the Crime Prevention Council of Chaguanas, said one of the ways to prevent crime among businesses is to offer training courses to young entrepreneurs and those who want to get into business.

“Good business practices means not doing things that are considered illegal,” Charran said.

Manager of the NCPP, Cheryl St Louis-Felix, said this workshop would explore several topics dealing with crime prevention in TT – especially crime committed by business owners.

“We believe if you give persons the skills necessary to set up their own businesses that in itself is a prevention measure,” she said.

The workshop for business owners from 18 to 35 deals with understanding business and designing a business plan for the future.

“As we move along with a series of workshop here in Chaguanas we will be discussing money laundering and other crime-related topics," Felix said.

She said Government is encouraging businesses to get involved with the National Entrepreneurship Development Co Ltd and the Ministry of Agriculture so that related businesses can benefit from all that the government has to offer.

Charran said the workshops are specially tailored for entrepreneurs who seek ways to expand their business and develop on a new level.

“We hope to equip business owners with the knowledge and guidance they need to accomplish their goals,” she said.

The workshop began yesterday and will run for four consecutive Saturdays ending on November 23. Participants earn a certificate of completion at the end of the programme.