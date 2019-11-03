AG promises sexual harassment policy

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Darryl Smith fiasco not only got him fired, but is now changing the way the public service operates as personnel to the ministers hiring and firing is being changed.

Speaking during a media conference at his Richmond Street, Port of Spain office on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he will be looking into the now deemed “useless” report of a three-woman team set up by the Prime Minister will be re-evaluated regarding specifically allegations of sexual misconduct in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Last year, Dr Rowley appointed the committee chaired by former permanent secretary and human resource expert Jacqueline Wilson and included Folade Mutota, director of the Women's Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) and attorney Elaine Greene, to look into the dismissal of Smith’s personal assistant and allegations of sexual harassment made by her against Smith. The committee submitted a report which was deemed unusable and a breach of natural justice and therefore the report could not be made public, contrary to what Rowley had promised.

Al-Rawi said that the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Maurice Suite “has been engaged in a process of treating with the public service side of this” referring to the report. He added that as a result a sexual harassment policy is to be instituted working in tandem with the Ministry of Labour.

Suite said there were two matters raised in the committee’s report one was the summary dismissal and allegations of misconduct. He added that there was an ongoing practice within the public service of staff personnel to the minister being hired on the request of the minister with no recruitment process.

“The practice that took place is that that they came through to the back door and leave through the back door. They don’t report to the PS. If the minister choose to end their employment it is ended and that has been normal practice.”

He added that with what transpired in Smith’s case where a wrongful dismissal was raised, the practice was called into question. There was a discussion with the board of permanent secretaries who also spoke with acting Chief Personnel Officer Beresford Riley to look at the current contracts of all that fit the category to “balance the right and expectation coupled with how the people came on board.” He said a draft policy was sent to Finance Minister Colm Imbert on the matter and once all is approved it will be taken to Cabinet for consideration.

“I can continue to deal with this matter I am at the cusp of inviting suitable persons, I am thinking of a retired judge or senior counsel to consider the narrow issue of sexual harassment itself,” Al-Rawi said adding it will address the “uninterrupted public service issue” all of which he intends to make public.

Al-Rawi added that sexual offences in the workplace is something he takes seriously. Fielding questions surrounding the allegations against Smith, Al-Rawi said that the accuser never made an official report either to police or at the Sports Ministry but attached it to an affidavit in her wrongful dismissal claim.

He added that the issue was raised in a “ah want money” type of way adding that it was only brought up in the claim against the ministry. Al-Rawi, who said he too has been sexually harassed, yet never reported it, dismissed questions about sexual offences being under-reported in TT.