TUCO ends calypso historymonth with gala affair President tickled by Panther’s song

Aaron Duncan is presented with the Junior Calypso Achiever Award from TUCO president Lutalo Masimba. - Gary Cardinez

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) closed its calypso history month with its gala awards ceremony held under the patronage of Professor Brian Copeland, principal, University of the West Indies, (UWI) St Augustine Campus, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s on Thursday night.

In his welcome remarks, Wayne Mc Donald, general secretary of TUCO gave a brief history of the origins of calypso, then happily told the audience, the Ministry of Education has accepted the teaching of calypso in TT schools, to which they applauded.

He said: “A team has since been set up to oversee it. The team is made up with representatives from TUCO, the curriculum planning and development division, the multi-cultural music programme unit and other key divisions of the ministry.”

Mc Donald also updated patrons about the calypso museum. He said: “The world museum of calypso is a project that has been pursued for over ten years. We have a team in place and there appears to be some traction.

“We are seeking support from all sectors as we think that it is necessary that we have a museum of calypso music in the land of calypso. It’s important.”

Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks-Kojo) opened the live entertainment, singing GB’s (Gregory Ballantyne) Calypso Music, followed by a welcome dance by Malick Folk Performing Company.

The first set of awards – Special Appreciation for the contribution to TUCO – were presented to Gloria Charles Pantin, and Carlyle Babb (posthumous). And for outstanding contribution to TUCO, Selwyn “Brother J” James and Tyronne “Rhapsody” Thomas were presented with those awards.

Eric “Pink Panther” Taylor then had the audience, that included President Paula-Mae Weekes, in stitches with an updated version of humorous calypso Misprint.

After including topics like ChinaTown, Unipet, Nikki Crosby in Venice in the song, Panther sang: “I say I want to get some souse, they print no girlfriends in the president house….” the crowd roared with laughter while the President applauded.

Devon Seale’s Little Eye Big Vision pleaded with the business sector to give 100 per cent support to culture, as well as begged radio stations to give calypso at least 30 per cent airplay.

Receiving awards for long and devoted service to calypso were Chicky Chung (Lennox Francis), Xposer (Moses Munroe), Brother Alpha (Alpha John), Dr Will B (William Bannister) and Lasana (Denis Cox).

Sexy Susie (Natasha Nurse) accepted an award on behalf of her recuperating husband Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall for distinguished contributions to art and culture, after which she performed De Wrong Name, the song that gave her the calypso queen crown earlier this year.

Karla Gonzales got an award as a supporting vocalist, while musicians Dennis “Big D” Wilkinson and Oslyn Pompie got special appreciation awards.

After performances by reigning extempo monarch Brian London, Typher (Cuthbert Blackette) and Aaron Duncan, who had hands in the air and the audience singing back, back, back on instruction, Duncan was given the Junior Calypso Achiever Award.

Awards were also given out to the media personnel, promoter Cliff Harris researcher/archivists John Barry and Norris Wilkins, and calypsonian achievers, Colin Lucas and Machel Montano, both of whom were not present.

The audience was next entertained by Dread Wizard (Sharlan Bailey) with Shadow Son and Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) with Contribution.

Then long and distinguished service to calypso awards were presented to The Last Badjohn of Calypso (Kurt Allen), Heather Mac Intosh-Simon, Amuser (Carlton Thompson), Manchild (Carlton Collins), Stinger (Dexter Parsons), King Wellington (Hawthorne Wellington Quashie) and Tobago Rio (Kenrick Andrews). Count Robin was not present to receive his award in this category.

Karen Eccles chose to sing Ain’t See Africa At All from the pen of Dr Hollis Liverpool aka Chalkdust, that drew applause from the crowd, unfortunately he was not present to get his lifetime achievement award, nor was Calypso Rose (Linda MacArthur Sandy Lewis). But Pelham Goddard who received an honorary doctorate degree from UWI on Saturday mounted the stairs of the stage to proudly collect his award.

In the spirit of the Christmas season Baron (Timothy Watkins), sporting an eye patch, sang Is Christmas Again and Spanish Woman, followed by Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) who did Put Jesus In Your Christmas and Parang Soca.

The Tuco Choir, for a second consecutive year entertained the audience with old and new calypsos, then made their way into the audience singing Scrunter’s Mme Jeffrey.

Closing off the night’s show was Junior Calypso Monarch Rivaldo London performed My Purpose followed by his brother and national calypso monarch, Rivaldo London, who sang a verse and chorus of Stalin’s In Time a cappella style, before delivering his winning song, Man’s Imagination.