TT cocoa farmers celebrated in France

TT cocoa farming families Geeta and Leroy Peters from Grand Riviere, and Jacqueline and Martin Matthew from Tamana, were announced as winners of the International Cocoa Awards (ICA) at the 25th edition of Salon du Chocolat in Paris, France on Wednesday.

The International Cocoa Awards, held every two years, is co-ordinated through the Cocoa of Excellence Programme, spearheaded by Bioversity International. The awards recognise quality, flavour and diversity of cocoa according to their origin.

The TT farmers placed first out of 223 entries from 55 countries. A third submission by Jacinta and Michael Milne of Bethany Estate, Talparo, was ranked among the world’s top 50.

The Peters family, who won two awards on Wednesday night, were winners of the inaugural National Cocoa Awards, held earlier this year in the Southern Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA). As they were the winners, they were sent to Paris to network with international artisan chocolatiers and cocoa buyers.

A release from the Cocoa Development Company said when the award was presented the judge described the Peters' cocoa sample as exotic and fruity.

"We received the samples and fell in love with this cocoa. It has the characteristic to be the most efficient time machine ever created. It took all of us back to flavours of our childhoods. Very fruity flavours, orange, a bit of lemon, and exotic fruits like mango. This bonds all the qualities of this cocoa together, along with very low astringency, and almost no acidity," the judge said.

Both Leroy and Geeta said they were proud of the work they were doing and the sacrifice they made as farmers. They felt the award was a great opportunity for the TT cocoa farmers.

The National Cocoa Awards Competition received entries from more than 30 cocoa estates which submitted their fermented and dried cocoa beans, under the technical guidance of the development company's cocoa development officers.

This is the first time the Cocoa Development Company is exhibiting a national booth at the Salon du Chocolat to showcase TT's cocoa beans and locally produced chocolates.

The release said, "We are connecting TT cocoa producers to international artisan chocolatiers, niche chocolate makers and cocoa buyers, thus strengthening our linkages to global markets, and empowering the cocoa farmers of TT."