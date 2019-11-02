Trendsetter Hawks eye top spot in NFA Premiership

LEADERS of the Northern Football Association (NFA) Premiership Division, Cantaro United are on a bye for round 11, while the next four highest teams in the standings will be eager to make up ground this weekend.

Patna/River Estate and North Coast SCC, both teams languishing just above the foot of the table, following mixed results, will face off in the only match scheduled for today, at Patna Ground, from 3.30 pm.

The mouth-watering matches in the round, however, kick off tomorrow, featuring the current second placed team, Trendsetter Hawks, who will make the trip to New Ground to face mid-table team, St Francois Nationals. The Hawks are equipped with the league's leading goal-scorer, and former Malick Secondary forward Ryan Porter, who is on nine goals from as many matches. St Francois Nationals, who have been leaky in defence, however, has a potent attacking threat in the likes of Joshua Rogers, the second leading scorer with one fewer goal.

Trendsetter were on top form heading into their last match, but lost that encounter 2-1 at home to Belmont FC, the latter of which got right back into the title hunt with the win.

A win for Trendsetter Hawks will see them leapfrog Cantaro at least for the round, while Belmont FC will also have a chance to go top with a victory, when the club takes on Cultural Roots at TSTT Ground, Queen's Park Savannah.

All Premiership Division matches this weekend kick off at 3.30 pm.

RECENT RESULTS

Premiership Division ­– Round Ten

Misc. Laventille United 1 vs Patna/River Estate SSCC 3

Cantaro United FC 9 vs Paramin Scholars Utd 1

Trendsetter Hawks 1 vs Belmont FC 2

North Coast SCC 2 vs St Francois Nationals 2

Championship Division – Round Ten

Harvard FC 0 vs Seekers FC 1

Round Nine

Seekers FC vs RSSR FC, Seekers won 3-0 by default.

Combined Forces 2 vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 7

Malvern FC 1 vs Frontline FC 5

Morvant Elements vs Harvard FC, Harvard FC won 3-0 by default.

FIXTURES

Today

Premiership Division – Round 11

Panta/River Estate SSCC vs North Coast SCC, Patna Ground, 3.30 pm

Tomorrow

Belmont FC vs Cultural Roots Utd, TSTT Ground. 3.30 pm

Paramin Scholars Utd vs Misc. Laventille United, Malvern Ground, 3.30 pm

St Francois Nationals vs Trendsetter Hawks, New Ground, 3.30 pm

STANDINGS

Premiership Division

Pl*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Cantaro Utd*9*6*2*1*35*14*20

Trendsetter Hawks*9*6*1*2*29*10*19

Belmont FC*9*5*2*2*15*12*17

Cultural Roots*8*4*2*2*19*12*14

St Francois*9*3*4*2*20*19*13

Patna/River Estate*9*3*2*4*16*18*11

North Coast SCC*9*2*4*3*14*16*10

Misc. Laventille Utd*9*1*1*7*15*38*4

Paramin Scholars*9*0*2*7*10*34*2

Championship Division

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Frontline FC*9*7*1*1*41*15*22

Petit Valley/DM Utd*8*6*2*0*39*10*20

Seekers FC*10*6*1*3*29*24*19

Harvard FC*10*6*1*3*20*16*19

Malvern FC*9*3*2*4*15*20*11

Morvant Elements*9*2*1*6*17*40*7

RSSR FC*8*2*0*6*13*25*6

Combined Forces*9*0*0*9*14*38*0