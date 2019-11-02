St Clair businessman held for gun at home

LOCKDOWN: Police guard the entrance of the house which they raided at Flood Street, St Clair yesterday. - ROGER JACOB

POLICE are continuing enquiries into the discovery of a gun at the St Clair home of a businessman during a raid early yesterday morning.

In an interview with CNC3 television, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the raid came after information was received of alleged illegal activities taking place at the Flood Street, St Clair property.

He said the information was brought to the police by members of the public.

Police said in addition to the gun, four steel safes were also seized during the exercise. Up until press time, the man was being questioned by investigators.

Griffith also expressed concern when he claimed the media attempted to contact the Ministry of National Security to try and get information on the raid. He said the police service has been, and always will be, an independent body and the ministry would not have any knowledge of details leading up to police exercises and other priviliged information.

When Newsday visited the businessman’s home yesterday morning, members of the Special Operations Response Team were seen milling around the front of the house as they continued their search.