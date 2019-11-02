SORT finds missing teenager in mall bathroom

OFFICERS of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), on Friday, found a missing teenager in the bathroom of a mall after a relative reported a demand for $30,000 had been made for her safe release.

According to police, Kadysha Charles, 18, was found changing her clothes in the bathroom of Auzonville Mall, Tunapuna, at around 3.45 pm.

Police said a report was made by a female relative to the San Juan Police Station, that she received a phone call from an unknown number and heard Charles crying and saying that three men had her at an unknown location.

The relative told police she heard a male voice saying that he will call back in one hour. The alleged kidnappers subsequently called demanding a ransom for Charles' safe release. No ransom was paid.

SORT officers handed Charles over to officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU). She is now assisting police in the investigation as the suspects are known to police and arrests are imminent.

Investigations are continuing.