Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis serves off

Table tennis player Joshua Dass, of Presentation College Chaguanas competes in last year’s tournament. -

THE 23rd edition of the much anticipated Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament will serve off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua from 9 am, today.

Each year, the Scotiabank TT Foundation partners with the TT Table Tennis Association to not only expose new young table tennis enthusiasts to the sport, but to also further give the young players a platform where they will be given the opportunity to challenge other youngsters at their skills. This year the competition would be held today and tomorrow, followed by matches on November 9 and 10.

Participants will compete in a number of categories including the primary school team category, Under-15 team, open team, primary school doubles, Under-15 doubles, open doubles, Under-9 singles, Under-11 singles, Under-13 singles, Under-15 singles and open singles.

All categories will be contested by both boys and girls.

St Peter’s Private School and Tunapuna Girls Hindu School are the defending primary school boys and girls winners respectively. Aiming to defend the open secondary schools titles are St Mary’s College and Naparima Girls High School.

Two hundred boys and over 100 girls are registered to compete in the singles category.

Last year the Under-9 boys singles title was won by Sekel McIntosh of Arima Boys Government and Ashlea Mohammed of Tunapuna Hindu Primary claimed the Under-9 girls crown.

In the Under-11 singles, Gabriel John of Trimont College snatched the boys title and Chloe Fraser of San Fernando Girls Government was the girls winner.

The other champions last year were Nicholas O’Young of Trimont College (Under-13 boys), Priyanka Khellewan of Naparima Girls High (Under-13 girls), Jesse Dookie of St Joseph’s Convent (open Secondary boys) and Shreya Maharaj of Naparima Girls High (open Secondary girls).