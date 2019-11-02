Royal Air Force members accuse Govt of taking their land

A crew places a fence around the car park of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) Circular Road, Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Members of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) are upset with the Government for allegedly taking piece of their land without any consultation.

RAFA's acting treasurer Gerard Giuseppi told Newsday workers hired by Udecott tore down the organisation’s $40,000 fence surrounding the association's car park, on Thursday, and began building a new one this morning. He said members were unaware of why this was done.

He said the British government gave the piece of land at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain – comprising the RAFA headquarters and car park – to the Royal Air Force in 1920.

When Udecott communications manager Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms was contacted for clarification on the situation, she said Udecott was involved with the project but advised Newsday to call the Office of the Prime Minister for further information.