Protect us from corruption

THE EDITOR: Corruption is rampant in TT. This is a well researched and documented fact and therefore there is no one who can honestly say it does not exist on many levels. You have to be blind and naive to think otherwise and foolish to defend corrupt regimes.

Corruption is everywhere in the society and occurs all over the world. However, it is only been in the past 25 years or so that this phenomenon is being highlighted and observed much more closely. It is time for the citizens of this country to hold elected officials and others in authority to account.

The problem with corruption is who it affects. It takes many forms and has numerous effects, both on the economy and the society at large. Among the most common causes of corruption are the political and economic environment, professional ethics and morality and, of course, customs and tradition.

Its effects on the economy are well known. Corruption stunts economic growth and affects business operations. It also significantly reduces tax revenue. The wider society is influenced by a high degree of corruption in terms of lowering of trust in the law and the rule of law, education and consequently the quality of life.

We need protection from this disease called corruption.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas