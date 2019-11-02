Music on the Meadows is back

Kaveesh the Band, which fuses classical Indian and Filmi hits with a contemporary pop/rock style, will again perform at Music on the Meadows II.

Bandleader Kaveesh Maharaj promises “an exciting, unique charity event” that “taps into a cross section of music, via different genres and styles, all coming together on one stage, with quality entertainment at the highest level,” said a media release.

Last June, the band and a selection of talented musicians headlined an evening of entertainment at the Green Meadows venue in Santa Cruz.

The repeat event on November 17 features some of TT’s finest artists, like Nigel Rojas, Stefan Roach, Gillian Moor, Solman, Michael O’Brien and the main act, Kaveesh The Band.

Creative craft items will also be on sale courtesy Crafters Collective. There will also be an inclusive yoga session, adding to the organic and holistic feel of the evening. (Interested patrons can bring along their yoga mats.)

Maharaj is inviting patrons to enjoy a night of “tasteful, entertaining music you can dance to under the stars.” He says: “Come prepared to have a wonderful evening filled with music, entertainment, craft, yoga and dance.”

The programme begins at 5 pm, but gates open at 3 pm for the craft market.

Admission is $250 and $400 for VIP. Children 12 and under are free. Proceeds go to the Shiva Gana Organisation for battered women and children.

For more info: Facebook event page Music on the Meadows II, or WhatsApp 394-4336 or 290-4968.