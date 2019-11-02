Mottley: Caribbean Sea is our lifeblood

FROM A DISTANCE: Barbados PM Mia Mottley, in a pre-recorded message, speaks to the audience at the ACS’s 25th anniversary celebration at the Hyatt in Port of Spain on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

BARBADOS Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the Caribbean Sea must not merely be seen as a body of water which unites various countries on a map. In a pre-recorded message played at the Second Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Excellence lecture at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Thursday, Mottley urged participants to regard the Caribbean Sea as “our lifeblood.” She was scheduled to deliver the feature address at the lecture, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the ACS.

In her message, Mottley expressed regret at not being able to attend because of pressing matters in Barbados. She said the world is facing a climate crisis and, in the Caribbean, this is manifested in many ways. Mottley cited the increased frequency and intensity of storms; warming of the sea and the insidious threat of sargassum seaweed as some ways climate change is affecting the region.

She observed that in the case of sargassum, it threatens the ability to earn a living from the sea as they have done for many years. Against this background, Mottley said the Caribbean Sea is not just an ocean which unites its countries but one that its nations must work to protect.

She said the sea plays an important role in attracting tourists to the region, These tourists, Mottley continued, spend money which encourages the development of many service industries. She also said the sea encourages the promotion of healthy lifestyles through activities such as water sports. Mottley explained this is vital to the region’s efforts to combat the threat of chronic non-communicable diseases. Mottley said as the ACS marks its 25th anniversary, it is a good time “to pause and see what unites us.” She said preservation and protection of the Caribbean Sea is one such uniting factor.

“We have to win this battle. Many hands make light work.”

Mottley added that Barbados has long maintained a policy of being “friends of all and satellites of none.”

ACS general secretary June Soomer recalled that Mottley “rocked the UN” last month when she spoke about climate change issues at the UN General Assembly in New York. Soomer said it is fortuitous that Barbados is the current chair of the ACS. According to Soomer, the issues such as climate change require leadership which is “unrelenting and pugnacious.”

Barbados Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Jerome Walcott said the ACS has remained faithful to its mandate to collaborate and cooperate on several issues, including climate change.