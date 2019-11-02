Man arrested for Mangroo's murder

Dolmati Mangroo murdered -

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in relation to the fatal chopping of 24-year-old Dolmati Mangroo. Police told Newsday they arrested the man near a hotel in St Helena at about 12.40 am – less than 24 hours after Mangroo’s body was found at her El Carmen, St Helena home.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James told Newsday, family members went to feed some animals at the house and one relative saw a trail of blood. They found Mangroo’s body. She had been brutally chopped.

Relatives said Mangroo and a man were in a relationship for a year but she ended it. They described Mangroo as a church-going person who worked as a clerk at a vehicle parts store near her home.

“I never knew her to be a limer or anything,” said her father who did not wish to be named. “It was just work, home and church for her.”

Mangroo was the last of three children.

Up to press time, no charges had been laid.