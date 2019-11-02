IT’S A LAME DUCK AG: C’ttee’s report on Smith went too far

THE report generated by the Prime Minister’s appointed committee, which found that there was a concerted effort at the level of the Ministry of Sports to cover up sexual harassment claims, is effectively a lame duck as the committee exceed their remit.

At a media conference at his Richmond Street office on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the committee went too far, according to the legal advice he received from Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes.

Al-Rawi called the media conference to address concerns about the “useless” Darryl Smith report compiled by a three-woman committee set up by Dr Rowley last year.

The report was never made public as promised by Rowley who said there was a breach of natural justice in that the committee came to definitive conclusions and presented those to the Office of the Prime Minister without presenting their case to Smith.

Asked then where was the breach in natural justice, given that the committee did not have the authority to put the findings to Smith, Al-Rawi said: “First of all, law school is a long exercise and I say that genuinely. These are born on the back of decisions of the High Court, the law evolving, Court of Appeal, Privy Council. These turn upon facts and details – some of which are libellous and offensive and have breached natural justice. They will be made clear if they get into the public domain, but it will injure the person against whom that caution has been exercised.”

The committee, appointed after Smith was fired, was chaired by former permanent secretary and human resource expert Jacqueline Wilson, and included Folade Mutota – director of the Women's Institute for Alternative Development, and attorney Elaine Greene. Their terms of reference were: Probe the circumstances surrounding the allegations of sexual harassment made against Smith by his former personal assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau; probe the circumstances leading to her dismissal; probe the process used to arrive at the settlement between the Sports Ministry and Moreau; probe the contents of the settlement agreement and the resultant non-disclosure agreement; probe the process utilised to pay Moreau a settlement of $150,000 and make observations, findings and recommendations.

At the end of their investigation, the women produced a 47-page report and sent it to the Office of the PM (OPM) on June 4, 2018. On August 10, 2018, Maurice Suite – permanent secretary at the OPM, wrote to Smith telling him of the findings. The letter added that “it appears to us that there was a concerted effort to sanitise the matter of any reference to the allegations of sexual harassment, and to treat the matter as an orthodox claim of unfair dismissal.”

Al-Rawi said after receiving the report, he, like Smith's attorneys, found that the committee “unintentionally” breached the rule of natural justice and sought advice from Douglas Mendes SC. In its submitted report, however, the committee said it believed it was outside of their remit to confront Smith and the others on its findings. It admitted that the publishing of the report may result in credible allegations of denial of natural justice and may prejudice any action Rowley may wish to take. At the post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Rowley said he took the greatest action possible which was firing Smith.

Advice to Al-Rawi

Mendes, in his 16-page advice said Smith and others ought not to be criticised in a public report without they being given an opportunity to respond. He added that this should be done before the decision-maker has reached a concluded view.

Al-Rawi said the decision-maker in this exercise was the committee and not the Prime Minister. The committee, however, gave the authority for any decision-making to the PM in their draft response saying, “Should the PM determine that further action is necessary, we do advise that we have considered it beyond our remit to confront the above persons with our findings against them.”

“They came to a conclusion without talking to him in the manner in which Mendes advised,” Al-Rawi said as he sought to clarify what Rowley had previously said about Smith not being spoken to.

Paragraph 22 of Mendes’ advice stated: “If an opportunity to respond to criticism is given to a witness when giving evidence to an inquiry, the decision-maker need not put its tentative conclusions to the witness to allow further comments. But if the decision-maker proposes to criticise a third party who has not given evidence, or had proposed criticism put to him, he must be given an opportunity to respond before the decision-maker reaches a concluded view.”

Rowley, speaking on i95 FM two weeks ago, said: “The permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s office sent that report to Mr Smith, who brought his lawyers in. And the position is that the persons who did that report, the investigation to produce that report, they made findings...by that I mean they came to a conclusion negatively about Mr Smith – without talking to him."

Al-Rawi said on Friday, “Mr. Smith was interviewed. They (the committee members) did not put the allegations to him in the continuing process that they ought to have in a subsequent interview. Natural justice does not end with ‘Eh, I spoke to you once.’

It does not end there. The fact is, this exercise went too far. The committee in its written report did say it expressed a caution that this report can breach natural justice, and they wondered whether its publication should happen because of that. They put that out. As Mr. Mendes has advised, this is a position that they went too far.”

Mendes added that the procedure employed is likely to constitute an unfair process, and the request for comments after the fact of the report being finalised is likely to be found to be unsound and irrational if the authors of the report are not going to consider them.

Fixing the problem

Mendes advised that an option was to discard the report and reconvene a new tribunal. He added that the advantage would be the removal of any legal challenges while the disadvantage will be that all the work done would have been wasted.

A second option is to have the committee reconvene to get comments from Smith. He said Smith could be written to and advised that the draft report is not going to be published before his comments. The advantage of this will be that the work done by the committee will be salvaged while the danger will be that the finding in the draft report may be used to impugn the committee with apparent bias.

Al-Rawi said neither him nor Suite will be making the report public.