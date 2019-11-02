Danger lurks on newMosquito Creek road

THE EDITOR: As a longtime advocate for an improved Mosquito Creek (which I once aptly described as a “perennial inconvenience”), I made it my business to journey along this newly opened portion of roadway, with high expectations of an exhilarating experience.

Unfortunately, this was not to be.

As a seasoned driver, the first thing to strike me was the unusual narrowness of the two lanes servicing heavy traffic from opposite directions, with gleaming crash rails you can almost reach out and touch. The second even scarier scenario is the complete absence of an emergency shoulder on either side of the lanes.

Several predicaments immediately come to mind, including what happens if one were to suffer a mechanical breakdown, get a flat, run out of gas or, worse, a minor fender bender? Immediate traffic pile-up, that’s what!

How about emergency services two or three cars behind, with sirens blaring, lights flashing and people cussing? What am I to do? Climb over the railings? God forbid a speeding ambulance with a hapless patient in tow desperate to get to the hospital. The Prisoner Transportation Service comes to mind, but I am at a loss for words.

How about that errant driver overtaking a line of traffic? And don’t tell me about the No Overtaking signs. How does one avoid the inevitable a head-on crash with the guard rails designed to save my life instead keeping me in direct line with an out-of-control car or truck bearing down on me?

I haven’t experienced night-time driving on this stretch yet, and I am mindful of the newly installed street lights, but I shudder to think of the exponential dangers lurking under the cover of darkness.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, during his grandiose opening statement at the opening, said “we no longer have to worry about encroaching seawater.” My response to him is, “I will take traffic and seawater any day over the safety of my precious life.”

The minister went on to say that “this is just a temporary opening” (translation: nine months minimum), and in the same breath “consider this a quantum leap!”

Really, Minister Sinanan? You overlook the safety factor just to appease?

Contrary to what the politicians would be quick to say, I am no neemakaram. Southerners have suffered for far too long and this crudely opened stretch of road will provide relief, but it begs the question: at what cost to life and limb?

Having suffered for decades, I would happily have waited a tad bit longer and accepted a more carefully thought-out engineering design, with human safety given the highest priority, as opposed to this hastily put together, politically charged road opening, which evokes anxiety from entry to exit.

Be that as it may, mediocre-minded society that we are, I implore all road users to exercise due care and caution and, please, do not text and drive along this newly opened stretch at our beleaguered Mosquito Creek.

BARRY S BISSESSAR

La Romaine