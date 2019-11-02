Committee concerned about school dropouts joining gangs

JSC member Esmond Forde FILE PHOTO

SOME 3,121 students dropped out of school in a three-year period, a parliamentary committee was told on Friday, and some went on to join criminal gangs. The statistics were made known at the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights inquiring into boys performance in public primary and secondary schools.

JSC member Esmond Forde said 2,281 students had dropped out of secondary school – 1,081 in the year 2014/2015; 1,040 in 2016/2017 and 700 in 2018/2019. The 290 students dropping out of primary school were 151 in 2014/2015; 31 in 2016/2017 and 108 in 2018/2019.

UWI School of Education director Prof Jerome De Lisle lamented many male students have problems feeling any sense of connectedness in schools, but then drop out to form a close connectivity to criminal gangs.

UTT Centre for Education Studies programme leader Dr Judy Rocke said a 2014 UTT study of 400 young men confirmed they did not feel engaged by their teachers.

“There was a view you don’t need an education to succeed. They did not see themselves as competing with those still in school.”

Rocke said the key problem of drop-outs was a need to financially support themselves. “They had no money to come to school.”

Member, Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith said at one school she had personally seen the size of a class drop from 38 to ten students.

Rocke said, in general many people now live in very scary situations, including students.

“Children are not sleeping at night. They are hearing gunshots. Boys have a concern for their mothers’ safety and a concern that their mothers are working too hard. Our young boys face difficulties with situations that even our adults have.” She urged schools to help the whole child and his whole family.

Chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the committee deals with human rights, such as those of male students.

“We are doing our boys a disservice by not ensuring we do what is necessary to have them engaged and educated. I suspect that if we look at the prison population, the number who dropped out and underachieved would be high.” She said data suggests that over the past 20 years these problems were not addressed. “If we don’t educate our boys we are exposing them to a nefarious life.”