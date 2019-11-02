Breakdown of basic local govt services

THE EDITOR: As I drive eastbound on the Western Main Road (a main artery) from Keith Rowley’s constituency office in Glencoe, I first pass mounds of dirt, silt, etc that were taken out of the drain by Cepep and put on the side of the road two months ago. At least 600 feet. It is now growing grass and small shrubs. Was a truck supposed to have removed this?

As I go slightly further before Goodwood Park, approximately 30 feet of roadway has collapsed into the drain. Already a narrow road, this is causing havoc.

That was a WASA repair job also two months ago. Its contractor for the area, as is now the norm, just fills it in with a limestone crush and leaves it like that.

From this roadslip to the Westmoorings traffic lights, increased teams of Cepep workers have filled dozens and dozens of large black garbage bags with trimmings, etc and left them on both sides of the road. For pickup I presume.

Some are now there for over a month. These bags are beginning to break down as they are supposed to.

All along the south end of Morne Coco Road, from the Western Main Road to the Four Roads junction, WASA’s contractors have filled repair excavations with the same limestone crush and left them just so.

Drive by Lapeyrouse Cemetery on Aripiata Avenue and you encounter garbage bags left on the sidewalk for weeks by the Port of Spain City Council crews. Nobody removes these things. A total breakdown of services.

I could go on and on. No one seems to care .

DAVID SALINGER

Maraval