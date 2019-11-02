Asylum’s trumpet player Marlon Roach dies

Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez's Facebook post on the passing of Asylum trumpeter Marlon Roach. -

Trumpeter and long time member of Bunji Garlin’s Asylum band, Marlon Roach has died after ailing for some time.

On her Facebook, page soca artist Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez expressed her condolences to his family, and many others followed suit by commenting on her post.

Several people also expressed their sadness on Roach’s Facebook page, posting pictures of themselves with the late musician and communicating their disbelief of his passing. He was described as a warm person with the “biggest heart ever,” and a gifted musician who always had an uplifting word for others.