‘Witnesses can make mistakes’ Koury murder trial prosecutor

Dr Eddie Koury

PROSECUTORS have started their closing address to the jury in the trial of the five men charged with the murder of businessman Dr Eddie Koury.

Lead prosecutor Nigel Pilgrim began sifting through the evidence against the five men and gave his replies to suggestions made by their attorneys in their addresses over the last two weeks.

He advised the jurors how to treat with what were deemed inconsistencies in the evidence, telling them while they can reject some of a witness’s evidence, the law also permitted them to accept some of it.

“Or you can reject all,” he said.

Prosecutors opened their case against the five – Shawn James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn – in November last year and in their closing address the defence trashed the prosecution’s evidence and raised issues over the credibility of its witnesses, particularly the police witnesses.

But Pilgrim told the jury the State did not have to present “perfect evidence,” but cogent and compelling evidence.

“Witnesses can make mistakes,” he said. He also pointed out that the inability of many of the witnesses to speak in detail as to what happened in 2005 could be a result of the lapse in time.

“Inconsistencies can arise for many reasons other than somebody trying to lie to you,” he said as he told jurors to look for supposrting evidence.

“Witnesses are human beings,” he said. “Be fair.”