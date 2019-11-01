Why was refinery closed?

THE EDITOR: As a private accountant all my life, I can see many things in financial reports which the average person cannot. And so, after reading last year’s financial report, I have to conclude that there must be an issue of Petrotrin’s true profitability determination which requires further public clarification.

After certain one-time non-recurring adjustments are removed from the accounts of last year, it presents a conclusion that Petrotrin is or could actually be a viable operation.

The one-time non-recurring items are: severance pay provision, $1.9 billion; impairment of property provision, $15.5 billion; loan interest, $1.1 billion.

The net operations of Petrotrin was stated at a loss of $15.6 billion before taxes and with the removal of the above book adjustments totalling $18.5 billion there would be a conversion of the negative result to a profit of $2.9 billion.

The Government has agreed to take on the loan (bond repayment) to free up the operation and questions could be asked why was this not done before to make the company breathe, especially since the loan was a government decision for a failed project.

There is a non-cash one-time income adjustment of $2 billion for curtailment of post-retirement benefits in the financial report and if this is also removed Petrotrin would still be profitable at approximately $1 billion for last year. Therefore, we in the public domain must feel free to raise questions after seeing the financial report recently made public.

By this submission, I must ask the powers that be to give citizens more clarification, which would be in its interest, lest we conclude that there is more in the mortar than the pestle, which I would hope is not the case.

The conclusions above are just simple clinical accounting observations and do not include a complete review for lack of information.

Answers are needed.

PS MORALLES

Cascade