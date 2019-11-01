What now for refinery? Energy Committee meets, finally

SEAN DOUGLAS and JULIEN NEAVES

Uncertainty clouded the proposed sale of the former Petrotrin refinery to an OWTU company, after assurances given in the High Court failed to materialise in Parliament on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Wayne Sturge, a former UNC senator now acting on his own volition, withdrew his bid for an injunction to block the refinery sale after the High Court was given assurances by Martin Daly, SC, representing Finance Minister Colm Imbert that Parliament energy committee would soon convene to address the Petrotrin issue.

The Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Energy Affairs met privately on Wednesday, but Imbert, the chairman, reportedly disagreed with Opposition calls to discuss Petrotrin but instead preferred the Gas Master Plan. Newsday understands the meeting ended after an hour with no consensus on the way forward when the committee next meets on November 20.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh will sit in the Port of Spain High Court on November 12 to deal with other, related issues raised by Sturge. Yesterday Newsday tried to contact Sturge and Daly to ask how the JSC’s failure to discuss Petrotrin would be reported to the court, and whether Sturge might re-lodge his injunction application, but was unable to contact them.

Wednesday’s meeting came after more than a year and a half during which the JSC did not sit. JSC member David Lee wrote Imbert a letter dated October 29, to express concern at the 20-month lapse since the last meeting on February 21, 2018.

“To date no reason has been advanced to members of the committee to justify this unprecedented delay in the convening of a meeting.”

He said this action was of great concern to the Opposition and the wider population as during this time the Government, Executive and Cabinet have taken “significant and irreversible decisions affecting the energy sector,” including the closure of Petrotrin, termination of staff and the establishment of four new companies.

The OWTU’s firm, Patriotic, was chosen as preferred bidder for its US$700 million bid for the refinery, which was scoffed at by Opposition voices. Nevertheless investment banker John Van Dyke of Sunstone Equity said the refinery has a golden future, given huge oil finds in nearby Guyana, plus others in Suriname.