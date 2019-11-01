UNC: Prime Minister covered up

THE Opposition UNC yesterday insisted that the Prime Minister was complicit in the cover-up of sexual harassment allegations against former sports minister Darryl Smith.

In a press statement, UNC PRO and Senator, Anita Haynes, said Dr Rowley “has once again shown his contempt for the rule of law and has also revealed his stance when it comes to the protection of men who are involved in sexual harassment scandals.”

Haynes claimed that Rowley continues to stand by Smith and “it was the advocacy of the UNC Opposition that galvanized public pressure, which forced Rowley to act in the Smith saga.” She also alleged that government was attempting to weaponise state resources against Smith’s former assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau.

“On the one hand you have to live in fear of being sexually harassed and then you also have to be afraid of being fired for reporting what happened,” Haynes said. “My heart breaks for the injustice that Ms Moreau has faced.”

She claimed,“This clearly shows a crisis in leadership. Rowley has shown that he will protect the members of his government at the expense of the people of TT.” Haynes reiterated that Rowley must call the (general) election now as he has “failed as a leader.”